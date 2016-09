Authorities investigate Chelsea explosion as an ‘intentional act’

Tatjana Muskiet

Police continue to investigate the “deafening’’ explosion that rocked Chelsea Saturday night, lamenting the lack of video evidence pointing to potential suspects.

“Right now there’s not much in the way of witnesses or video,” police sources told The Post of the blast, which injured 29 people, blew out scores of windows and forced the evacuation of at least two nearby buildings. Amateur video footage, confirmed by cops, shows a tranquil street interrupted by a sudden flash of eerie white light in the top of the frame. The white blast turns orange, and terrified pedestrians are seen running for cover, hands over their ears, as debris flies into the frame. The bomb itself is currently under investigation, and is only known to be a “high-powered explosive,” according to the same source.(nypost.com)…[+]