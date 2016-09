Bill Clinton says Hillary’s ‘medical episode’ is nothing new

Tatjana Muskiet

Bill Clinton said his wife has suffered fainting spells in the past, raising the specter that Hillary Clinton’s health might be worse than he — or her doctors — realize.

The former president made the disclosures in an interview with CBS’s Charlie Rose, after the host commented, “[W]hen you look at that collapse, that video that was taken, you wonder if it’s not more serious than dehydration.”

Rose was referring to Hillary Clinton's early exit from a 9/11 memorial. Video showed the Democratic presidential nominee collapsing as she entered a Secret Service vehicle. Her presidential campaign later revealed she had been diagnosed with pneumonia.(nypost.com)