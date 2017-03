Bill Clinton to join mourners at Martin McGuinness funeral

Tatjana Muskiet

Former US president Bill Clinton will be among the mourners at Thursday’s funeral of Martin McGuinness, the IRA commander turned political dealmaker who played a central role in bringing Northern Ireland’s Troubles to an end. Arlene Foster, the leader of the Democratic Unionist party and first minister in the last power-sharing government in the region, also confirmed that she would attend the funeral service for McGuinness in his native Derry on Thursday afternoon.

In his final act before resigning as deputy first minister in January, McGuinness criticised Foster over her handling of a botched green energy scheme and particularly her refusal to stand aside temporarily while a public inquiry was held into the massive losses incurred by it.