Blind rekent erop dat Sneijder kan spelen tegen Wit-Rusland

Tatjana Muskiet

Bondscoach Danny Blind rekent erop dat Wesley Sneijder fit is voor de WK-kwalificatiewedstrijd tegen Wit-Rusland op vrijdag. De 32-jarige middenvelder meldde zich maandag met lichte klachten aan zijn bovenbeen in Noordwijk. Hij viel zondag uit in de competitiewedstrijd van Galatasaray tegen Antalyaspor. Hij bleef in de rust achter in de kleedkamer.