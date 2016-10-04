  • Nieuws Archief

Blind rekent erop dat Sneijder kan spelen tegen Wit-Rusland

October 04, 2016   Tatjana Muskiet
Bondscoach Danny Blind rekent erop dat Wesley Sneijder fit is voor de WK-kwalificatiewedstrijd tegen Wit-Rusland op vrijdag. De 32-jarige middenvelder meldde zich maandag met lichte klachten aan zijn bovenbeen in Noordwijk. Hij viel zondag uit in de competitiewedstrijd van Galatasaray tegen Antalyaspor. Hij bleef in de rust achter in de kleedkamer.

De medische staf van Oranje onderzocht de 123-voudig international maandag. Daarbij bleek dat sprake is van zogeheten restschade in zijn been. “We moeten het de komende twee dagen aankijken, maar op zich gaat het goed. Ik ga ervan uit dat Wesley het gaat halen”, zei Blind. Op de eerste training van het Nederlands elftal verschenen maandag zes spelers op het veld. Sneijder was daar niet bij.(Nu.nl)…[+]

