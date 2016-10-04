Braziliaan overvallen

Tatjana Muskiet

PARAMARIBO – Een 57-jarige Braziliaan is in het weekend in Paramaribo overvallen. Uit de verklaring van het slachtoffer blijkt dat hij geld had gewisseld in een hotel, waarna hij de straat opliep. Op straat werd hij door twee criminelen beroofd van zijn portemonnee inhoudende USD 200, SRD 1500, een paspoort en een identiteitskaart. Een van de rovers was gekleed in een zwarte trui en de ander in rood. Ze waren gewapend met messen en hebben het slachtoffer snijwonden in het gezicht toegebracht. Hierna verlieten ze de plaats op een bromfiets in de richting van de Hofstede Crulllaan. De benadeelde heeft aangifte gedaan…[+]