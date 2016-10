Bronx apartment raid nets crack cocaine, marijuana, guns, cash

Tatjana Muskiet

A 32-year-old man was arrested after police raided his Bronx apartment Thursday and caught him with a stash of drugs and guns, cops said.

Police executed a search warrant at Earl Hogg’s apartment on Walton Ave. near E. 184th St. in Fordham Heights and found crack cocaine, marijuana, a semi-automatic pistol, a revolver, a stolen handgun and numerous rounds of ammunition, officials said. Cops also seized $1,601 in cash, according to police. Hogg was arrested at the scene on a slew of charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of narcotic drugs and criminal possession of stolen property, officials said.(ndailynews.com)…[+]