Brooklyn woman, 27, gushes gratitude to heroic father-son duo who rescued her from rape: ‘They saved my life’

Tatjana Muskiet

She says she owes her future to a family of martial arts masters. A 27-year-old Brooklyn woman rescued from a would-be rapist by a pair of black belt good Samaritans met her saviors a ceremony at Borough Hall Wednesday.

“There’s a saying in Judaism that if you save one life you save the entire world,” Miriam Braverman said, beaming a smile at Luis Ruiz, 46, and his stepson, Antonio Piñas, 28. “It never made any sense until this happened.” The two rushed to Braverman’s aid just after midnight Oct. 17, after they heard strange sounds coming from behind a van while they were walking home on Siegel Ct. near McKibbin St.(nydailynews)…[+]