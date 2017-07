Brussels attacks Liam Fox’s ‘ignorant’ remarks on chlorinated chicken

Tatjana Muskiet

Senior EU figures have have hit back at Liam Fox’s “ignorant and indigestible” claim that lowering UK food standards to allow the import of chlorinated chicken from the US is an insignificant detail.Fox accused the media on Monday of being obsessed with concerns about chlorine-washed chicken being sold in Britain as part of a potential trade deal with the US after Brexit.

During his visit to Washington, he suggested it was a minor matter, which would be settled at the end of lengthy talks, adding that “Americans have been eating it perfectly safely for years”. In Brussels, his comments were met with withering contempt from officials and politicians alike, who accused Fox of failing to understand the implications should the UK lower its standards compared with the EU, where chlorinated chicken is banned.(theguardian)…[+]