Brute arrested for attacking man with knife, anti-white epithets at Chelsea deli

Tatjana Muskiet

Police have arrested a brute they say hurled anti-white epithets at a 40-year-old man before attacking him with a knife at a Chelsea deli, officials said Friday. Jerry Bercy, 26, is accused of making “anti-white statements” as he whipped out a knife and attacked his victim in front of the Empire Deli on Ninth Ave. near W. 25th St. about 6 a.m. on Sept. 23. Surveillance footage shows Bercy swinging the knife toward the victim, who suffered a cut to his wrist.(nydailynews.com)…[+]