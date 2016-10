California couple tortured 2-year-old girl to death, tried fleeing to Mexico with her body stuffed in duffel bag

Tatjana Muskiet

A face-tattooed California couple has been jailed for torturing and killing a 2-year-old girl — and then attempting to cross the Mexican border with her dead body in a duffel bag, prosecutors said. Mercy Mary Becerra, 43, and her husband Johnny Lewis Hartley, 39, were arraigned in a San Diego County courtroom Friday on felony torture, murder and assault charges for causing the death of the infant, who’s only identified as “Angelina W.” in court documents obtained by KFMB. Becerra and Hartley were ordered held in lieu of $3.2 million bail.(nydailynews.com)…[+]