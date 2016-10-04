  • Nieuws Archief

City bus hits, kills woman in Lower Manhattan

October 04, 2016   Tatjana Muskiet
A woman was killed when she was crushed by a city bus on the Lower East Side Tuesday, officials said. The woman, who is believed to be in her 60s, was struck by the rear wheels of the bus as it rolled by Columbia St. and E. Houston St. about 9:45 a.m.

She died at the scene. Cops were investigating Tuesday.(nydailynews.com)…[+]

