Creep attempting to rape woman in Brooklyn arrested after being thwarted by two good Samaritans

Tatjana Muskiet

Father and stepson good Samaritans stopped an ex-con from raping a stranger on a Brooklyn street and helped catch the attacker, police said. A 27-year-old woman was walking home from a synagogue at about 12:25 a.m Tuesday, on McKibbin and White Sts. in Williamsburg, when a man approached her, cops said. He said, “Hi,” police sources said, but the woman tried to ignore him and keep walking. The next thing she knew, she was waking up in an ambulance. The attack was thwarted by the man and his stepson, who live nearby and were returning home when they heard the woman screaming, sources said.(nydailynews.com)…[+]