Cuomo: Trump is gift from God for damaging GOP, giving Democrats shot at House of Representatives takeover

Tatjana Muskiet

ALBANY — Gov. Cuomo on Monday described Donald Trump as a gift from God whose “imploding” campaign has put the House of Representatives in play for Democrats. Speaking at a fund-raiser for House Democrats, Cuomo said the prospect of a Democratic takeover is no longer a long shot thanks to Trump’s bizarre campaign and the damage he is doing to GOP candidates. “The good Lord gave us a moment with this Donald Trump,” Cuomo said at the event, which also featured House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi. “He really, really did.”(nydailynews.com)…[+]