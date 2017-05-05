Czech Scout on her viral fame: it’s important to fight against fascism

Tatjana Muskiet

When she attended a counter-demonstration at a far-right rally, Lucie Myslíková thought there would be a little bit of publicity from the local press. Now a photograph of the 16-year-old Scout squaring up to a neo-Nazi has been seen by people all over the world. Lucie’s viral moment came after she attended the May Day rally in Brno, Czech Republic, with fellow Scouts. Counter-protesters aimed to disrupt the rally with peaceful protest and colourful banners. She said: “The organisers [of the counter-protest] invited participants to invent their own way of celebrating the first of May and at the same time to show that the nationalism is not an alternative. The thing I liked most was the fact there was a lot of people with different opinions, but we all shared the idea of fighting against the hate.” It made sense to Lucie and her friends in the Czech Scouts to attend in their uniforms. “It’s consistent with Scout ideology and history to fight against neo-Nazism,” she said.(Guradian)...[+]