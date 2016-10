Deadly small plane crash near Connecticut aerospace factory may have been intentional

Tatjana Muskiet

The pilot of a small plane that crashed near an aerospace factory in Connecticut, killing a passenger, reportedly confessed that the crash wasn’t an accident.

The FBI is now investigating whether the Tuesday crash in East Hartford was intentional, law enforcement officials told The New York Times. The Piper PA 34 crashed near a Pratt & Whitney around 3:40 p.m., on its final approach to Hartford-Brainard Airport. Officials said the small plane took off from the airport’s flight school.(nydailynews.com)…[+]