Donald Trump used $286G in charity money to build his political brand, according to report

October 04, 2016   Tatjana Muskiet
Charit-me, me, me.

Donald Trump used $286,000 in funds from the Donald J. Trump Foundation on donations aimed at winning over skeptical conservatives as he began preparing for a presidential run, according to a new report by RealClearPolitics.

A review of the foundation’s tax filings from 2011 to 2014 found that Trump spent more than a quarter-million dollars on donations to influential conservative and policy groups, money that appears to have secured him some prime speaking slots in front of conservative audiences or endorsements from conservative king-makers. That included $10,000 to the Palmetto Family Council, whose leader, South Carolina conservative player Oran Smith, had previously been critical of Trump.(nydailynews.com)…[+]

