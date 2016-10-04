  • Nieuws Archief

Duitsland, Frankrijk en VS gaan spoedoverleg voeren over Syrië

October 04, 2016   Tatjana Muskiet
Duitsland, Frankrijk, Groot-Brittannië, Italië en de VS overleggen woensdag in Berlijn over de oorlog in Syrië. Dit heeft het Duitse ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken bevestigd.  Een zegsman zei dat er naar manieren wordt gezocht om het geweld terug te dringen en een vreedzaam politiek proces vorm te geven.

Het overleg volgt op het besluit van de VS om de dialoog met Rusland over een wapenstilstand in Syrië af te breken. Het Witte Huis deed dat maandag uit frustratie over de bombardementen op het belegerde deel van de stad Aleppo.

VN-chef Ban Ki-moon heeft er dinsdag op aangedrongen dat de VS en Rusland hun dialoog hervatten om de gevechten te stoppen. Er moet een bestand komen om de zo noodzakelijke hulp te bieden. Ban uitte ook zijn zorg over de verschrikkelijke situatie in Aleppo.(nu.nl)…[+]

