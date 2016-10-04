Duitsland, Frankrijk en VS gaan spoedoverleg voeren over Syrië

Het overleg volgt op het besluit van de VS om de dialoog met Rusland over een wapenstilstand in Syrië af te breken. Het Witte Huis deed dat maandag uit frustratie over de bombardementen op het belegerde deel van de stad Aleppo.

VN-chef Ban Ki-moon heeft er dinsdag op aangedrongen dat de VS en Rusland hun dialoog hervatten om de gevechten te stoppen. Er moet een bestand komen om de zo noodzakelijke hulp te bieden. Ban uitte ook zijn zorg over de verschrikkelijke situatie in Aleppo.(nu.nl)…[+]