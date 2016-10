‘El Chapo’ judge gunned down in front of his house in Mexico

Tatjana Muskiet

The federal judge who presided over appeals from various accused drug lords — including Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman — was killed with a bullet to the head outside his Mexico home Monday, authorities said. Judge Vicente Bermudez Zacarias, 37, was shot at close range as he exited his home in Metepec, which is located about 43 miles outside of Mexico City, officials confirmed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance but could not be saved, local media reported. Bermudez had handled several legal challenges from lawyers for “El Chapo,” the jailed leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.(nydailynews.com)…[+]