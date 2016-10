Fatally battered 6-year-old Zymere Perkins remembered as ‘articulate, playful, loving’ at Brooklyn funeral funded in part by NYPD

Tatjana Muskiet

The devastated family of fatally-battered Zymere Perkins gave the 6-year-old an emotional and tear-filled funeral Friday in Brooklyn.

Zymere’s tiny body, dressed in a white suit and bow tie, lay in an open white satin-lined ivory casket with a white veil over the open top half. A white teddy bear, holding a red cushion heart, was propped by the boy’s head and three massive floral arrangements surrounded the altar below the casket. His mother, Geraldine Perkins, 26, asserted her innocence in a jailhouse interview on Rikers Island, where she’s being held for endangering the welfare of a child.(nydailynews.com)…[+]