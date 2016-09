FBI report reveals Clinton’s recurring security ‘amnesia’

Tatjana Muskiet

If you believe what Hillary Clinton recently told FBI investigators, classified State Department information wound up on an unsecured e-mail system in her New York home after aide Huma Abedin took it upon herself in 2009 to task a young campaign functionary to slip into the basement and, without her knowing it, set up a private e-mail server to run as a parallel system.

This was all done without her authorization, Clinton claimed, and for reasons unbeknown to her. The FBI, which refused to file charges against Clinton, apparently bought the far-fetched alibi — hook, line and server.(nypost.com)…[+]