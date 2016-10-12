Former employee at Ivanka Trump’s clothing line says heiress’ company didn’t initially have paid maternity leave policy

Tatjana Muskiet

A former executive at Ivanka Trump’s clothing line said Monday that employees at the company were not provided with a formal paid maternity leave policy and had to fight “long and hard” for one — the latest contradiction for one of the most prominent talking points for the GOP nominee‘s daughter.

Marissa Velez Kraxberger, who formerly worked as the chief marketing officer for the younger Trump’s eponymous clothing company, wrote in a lengthy Facebook post that she nearly fell “ill” after seeing a TV commercial in which Ivanka and her father touted the campaign’s paid maternity leave proposal.

Velez Kraxberger recalled she was offered a job by Ivanka Trump years earlier when she was pregnant and when she “asked about maternity leave, (Ivanka) said she would have to think about it, that at Trump they don’t offer maternity leave and that she went back to work just a week after having her first child.”(nydailynews.com)…[+]