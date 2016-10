Former top cop Bill Bratton led push for stun guns

Tatjana Muskiet

Former top cop Bill Bratton championed stun guns as a non-lethal option for police and worked to get more of them into his officers’ hands. In 2006, the NYPD’s Taser arsenal stood at a paltry 160, but that number has climbed steadily. In December 2014, Bratton, who retired last month, announced an initiative to buy 450 stun guns, bringing the total to more than 1,100. His plan was to put the stun guns in the hands of less experienced officers. In the NYPD, the use of the weapons had historically been limited to sergeants and members of the elite Emergency Services Unit.(Telegraaf)…[+]