Gangbanger whose stray bullet killed teen girl on Queens bus gets at least 40 years behind bars

Tatjana Muskiet

A gangbanger whose stray bullet killed a girl on a Queens bus was sentenced Wednesday to at least 40 years in prison for cutting down the youngster, who was on her way home from a 14th birthday party. The 40-years-to-life sentence for Kevin McClinton came just days after young D’Aja Robinson was remembered by city leaders who named a stretch of Sutphin Blvd. in her honor. “It has been just over three years since this youngster was senselessly shot and killed,” said Queens DA Richard Brown.(nydailynews.com)…[+]