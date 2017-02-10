GBP13.9 mn road rehabilitation project launches in Antigua and Barbuda

Tatjana Muskiet

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA – On Thursday, February 9, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda officially launched a road rehabilitation project to upgrade the Sir George Walter Highway and Friars Hill Road. The project is being funded through a grant of GBP13.9 million from the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (UKCIF), which is administered by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). The launch was held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minster of Antigua and Barbuda, Hon. Gaston Browne, noted that the road rehabilitation project is part of a broader infrastructure transformation initiative.

“Modern infrastructure transforms the living environment and it brings a new sense of self-respect and certainly a sense of purpose and pride for residents. It reduces alienation and hence, violence and criminality. These investments are part of a fully articulated growth development strategy, developed by the Ministry of Finance and our developmental partners…and identifies several critical areas required to improve the quality of life for our people. Infrastructure development is one of these flagship areas that has been identified for development,” said Mr. Browne…[+]