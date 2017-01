Gunman shot by NYPD in Staten Island is great-grandson of former New York Post owner

Tatjana Muskiet

A heavily-armed gunman charged with attempted murder and shot by cops after popping off rounds with his buddy on Staten Island is the great-grandson of former newspaper publisher Dorothy Schiff. Patrick Allen, 24, was test-firing guns with another man in a wooded area of Charleston around 1:15 a.m. Thursday when cops were called. When officers arrived at the corner of Kreischer and Androvette Sts. they encountered Allen, who was wearing full tactical gear. He raised a 9-mm. Glock 26 handgun toward the officers and cops opened fire, striking Allen three times. His bullet-resistant vest deflected a fourth shot.(Nydailynews)…[+]