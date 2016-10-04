  • Nieuws Archief

  • Social media

  • Advertentie

Home explosion in Paterson, N.J.; buildings leveled, no serious injuries reported

October 04, 2016   Tatjana Muskiet
home

Two New Jersey homes were destroyed Tuesday morning in a fiery home explosion just as gas officials investigating a leak in the area evacuated the neighborhood.

At least one more house was damaged in the blast on Goshen Street in Paterson, fire officials said at a press conference. “Nothing life-threatening,” he added.”It sounded like a bomb,” Alberto Volpe, who lives about a block and half away from the blast site, told the Record. “We thought it was a terrorist attack.”(nydailynews.com)…[+]

Posted in: english news, News

  • Karikatuur

    zaterdag 01 oktober 2016

  • ADs

  • Nieuws Volgens datum

    October 2016
    M T W T F S S
    « Sep    
     12
    3456789
    10111213141516
    17181920212223
    24252627282930
    31  