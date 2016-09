ISIS butchers hang prisoners from meat hooks

Tatjana Muskiet

Sadistic ISIS executioners with a fondness for “Mission Impossible” hanged dozens of captured prisoners from meat hooks and then slit their throats inside a Syrian slaughterhouse, disturbing new footage shows.

An estimated 24 people were killed during the sickening 12-minute videotapes released by Islamic State sickos, according to a human rights group, Raqqa Is Being Slaughtered Silently. The humanitarian group’s founder, Abu Mohammed, described it as “the worst video we saw” and that the helpless victims were butchered “like sheep.”The footage comes on the heels of Eid al-Adha, a three-day Islamic holy period in which livestock is slaughtered and the meat is distributed to the poor.(Nypost.com)…[+]