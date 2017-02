Lady Gaga has a message for internet trolls who body shamed her during Super Bowl Halftime performance

Tatjana Muskiet

Little monsters body shaming Lady Gaga picked the wrong superstar to troll.

The pop star took to Instagram to address cyber bullies who criticized how her stomach looked during her powerhouse Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed,” she wrote.The 30-year-old Award-winning songstress sported a bedazzled crop top and booty shorts after an outfit change in the middle of the halftime show.(nydailynews)…[+]