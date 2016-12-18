Louisiana legislature candidate stands by Facebook post calling for Muslim business boycott, calling Islam a ‘false’ religion

Tatjana Muskiet

An unopposed candidate for the Louisiana legislature sees no problem with a Facebook post he wrote last year dismissing Islam as a “false” religion, and calling for a boycott of local Islamic businesses.

Michael (Duke) Lowrie, the lone candidate for Louisiana House of Representatives District 8, fired off a Facebook status in November 2015 responding to a “kill” list of American cities circulated online by ISIS. “Many of you may or may not know but Shreveport — Bossier was one of the cities on the Islamist kill lists,” Lowrie wrote. “Perhaps they despise our hospitality here or our over the top support for our military. Regardless the fact is the Islamist seek to kill us and make us submit to their false religion and god (sic).”(nydailynews.com)…[+]