Masked gunmen wound 4 in Brooklyn bodega attack

Tatjana Muskiet

Four men were shot and wounded inside a Brooklyn bodega by masked assailants early Saturday, police said. At least one of the victims and his attackers had just spilled out of Catch 22, a bar across the street, when shots rang out in the M&S Mini Market on Third Ave. near 73rd St. in Bay Ridge about 4 a.m., according to police sources.

“A customer came in to buy a pack of cigarettes. Then he’s walking out and two guys just attacked him,” a clerk at the deli told the Daily News. “I heard shots and jumped down onto the floor. There must have been six or seven shots.”(nydailynews.com)…[+]