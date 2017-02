Matthew Badger, who lost three daughters to 2011 Christmas Day fire in Connecticut, dies at 51

Tatjana Muskiet

Matthew Badger maintained that his life ended on Christmas Day 2011 when his three young daughters died in a Connecticut fire. The 51-year-old Badger survived with a broken heart for another five years before dying Thursday, from what his family said was natural causes.“His death was sudden and peaceful,” said his ex-wife Madonna Badger in a Facebook post. “He is with his children and his parents and his brother, Mark. . . . He was a wonderful man with a generous heart.”(nydailynews)…[+]