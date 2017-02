More than half of U.S. voters said they approve of Trump’s controversial travel ban, poll shows

Tatjana Muskiet

More voters approve of President Trump’s controversial executive order on immigration than they do of nearly any other of his orders, a new poll out Wednesday found.

More than half (55%) of registered voters said they approve of the order — which bars people from seven Muslim-majority countries and all refugees from entering the U.S. — while only 38% said they disapprove, the latest Morning Consult/Politico poll found. That would represent the highest rating found in a Morning Consult/Politico poll for any of the executive orders Trump has signed so far. The high mark ties the 55% who said in a Morning Consult/ Politico poll that they supported Trump’s executive order last month to revoke federal government funding for so-called “sanctuary cities.”(nydailynews)…[+]