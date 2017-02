New York congressman forces House action on President Trump’s business entanglements, Russia ties

Tatjana Muskiet

A New York congressman who once tried to derail a Trump development project in Manhattan has filed a rarely used resolution hoping to force the Justice Department to share whatever information it has on the President’s conflicts of interest and potential ties to Russia.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who represents a swath of Manhattan’s west side, introduced on Thursday a so-called “resolution of inquiry,” on which the House Judiciary Committee must make a decision within 14 legislative days. If no decision is made, the resolution is brought to a floor vote.

Nadler said he decided to use the somewhat obscure parliamentary tactic because of Republican refusal to investigate Trump’s “wide-ranging ethics problems.”(Nydailynews)…[+]