NYC Controller Scott Stringer investigation reveals Donald Trump may have repeatedly lied about giving money to 9/11 charities

Tatjana Muskiet

WASHINGTON — So much for “never forget.”

Republican nominee Donald Trump claims he gave generously to help his city in the dark days after the deadly terrorist attacks. But new records show a pledged promise to donate $10,000 to a major 9/11 charity must have somehow slipped his mind.

City Controller Scott Stringer conducted a review of hundreds of pages of previously sealed records of the two main 9/11 charities at the request of the Daily News, and found that Trump and his charity hadn’t donated a dime in the months after 9/11.

“For the periods covered by the audits, we did not find any record of a donation from Trump himself or a Trump entity to either the Twin Towers Fund or the New York City Public/Private Initiatives Inc.,” Stringer’s office said in a statement to the Daily News in response to a Freedom of Information Law request.(nydailynews.com)…[+]