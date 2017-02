NYPD investigates sergeant who used Taser on pregnant 17-year-old in the Bronx

Tatjana Muskiet

A disturbing video captured an NYPD sergeant using a stun gun on a pregnant 17-year-old girl in the Bronx — and now the use of force is the subject of an Internal Affairs Investigation.

“Get off of me, get off of me!” Dailene Rosario yelled around 10 p.m. Friday as cops grabbed her in the hallway outside her apartment. “I’m pregnant! I’m pregnant!”

Cops were called to the Wakefield apartment on an unrelated call reporting someone having an asthma attack. Patrol officers assigned to the 47th Precinct came across a fight on the fourth floor involving two men. There were about 15 onlookers.

The uniformed officers called for backup and about 10 other cops responded. Cops were trying to pull the girl's arms behind her back, the video first posted by WorldstarHipHop.com shows. She screamed and the officers dragged her to the floor.