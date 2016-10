Oklahoma woman dies after jumping out of car to escape allegedly abusive husband

Tatjana Muskiet

An Oklahoma woman died after she jumped out of a moving car, allegedly trying to escape her abusive husband, police and friends said. Brianne King, 33, was driving on a busy Oklahoma City interstate with her husband, Michael Muller, Tuesday morning when police suspect she opened the passenger seat door and hurled herself out of the moving vehicle, according to KFOR-TV. King passed away after suffering a serious head injury from the fall, according to a GoFundMe page set up by her relatives.Shocked friends immediately suspected foul play and brought up Muller’s abusive past.(nydailynews.com)…[+]