  • Nieuws Archief

  • Social media

  • Advertentie

Paus brengt onverwachts bezoek aan aardbevingsgebied Italië

October 04, 2016   Tatjana Muskiet
paus

Paus Franciscus heeft dinsdag een onverwachts bezoek gebracht aan het Italiaanse Amatrice. In de regio vond ruim een maand geleden een zware aardbeving plaats.

De paus, die het gebied samen met een priester bezocht, is onder andere op bezoek geweest bij een school in het zwaarst getroffen dorp. Ook sprak hij met enkele hulpverleners.  Het bezoek van de paus werd al lange tijd verwacht, maar wanneer de paus het gebied precies zou bezoeken was tot vandaag onduidelijk. De regio is nog altijd slecht toegankelijk vanwege veiligheidsmaatregelen.  De aardbeving in het gebied rond Amatrice, die 297 mensen het leven kostte, vond eind augustus plaats. Lange tijd na de zwaarste beving werden er nog naschokken gevoeld in het gebied.(nu.nl)…[+]

Posted in: buitenland, News

  • Karikatuur

    zaterdag 01 oktober 2016

  • ADs

  • Nieuws Volgens datum

    October 2016
    M T W T F S S
    « Sep    
     12
    3456789
    10111213141516
    17181920212223
    24252627282930
    31  