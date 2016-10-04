Paus brengt onverwachts bezoek aan aardbevingsgebied Italië

De paus, die het gebied samen met een priester bezocht, is onder andere op bezoek geweest bij een school in het zwaarst getroffen dorp. Ook sprak hij met enkele hulpverleners. Het bezoek van de paus werd al lange tijd verwacht, maar wanneer de paus het gebied precies zou bezoeken was tot vandaag onduidelijk. De regio is nog altijd slecht toegankelijk vanwege veiligheidsmaatregelen. De aardbeving in het gebied rond Amatrice, die 297 mensen het leven kostte, vond eind augustus plaats. Lange tijd na de zwaarste beving werden er nog naschokken gevoeld in het gebied.(nu.nl)…[+]