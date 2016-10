President Obama pens op-ed saying Americans will make it to Mars by the 2030s

Tatjana Muskiet

President Obama is shooting for the stars—and hopes to put humans on Mars in at least 15 years. In an op-ed published Tuesday on CNN, Obama put forth his ambitious plan to send Americans to the Red Planet as soon as the 2030s.

“We have set a clear goal vital to the next chapter of America’s story in space: sending humans to Mars by the 2030s and returning them safely to Earth, with the ultimate ambition to one day remain there for an extended time,” Obama wrote in a groundbreaking column. Obama goes on to outline how a “cooperation between government and private innovators” will be necessary to achieve this revolutionary mission.(nydailynews.com)…[+]