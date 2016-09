Roommate fatally stabs Queens woman, 26, during argument

Tatjana Muskiet

A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her Queens apartment by her roommate, police said Thursday. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was knifed in the neck, back and arm inside her home on Stanhope St. near Onderdonk Ave. in Ridgewood about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. Police believe her 26-year-old roommate killed her during an argument — and then stabbed himself in the leg. Paramedics rushed the woman to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center but she could not be saved, officials said.Her roommate was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he is in police custody and expected to survive, according to cops. Charges against him are pending. The victim and her attacker were roommates but not romantically involved, police said.(Nydailynews.com)…[+]