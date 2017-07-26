Russia says new US sanctions leave relations in uncharted territory

Tatjana Muskiet

Russia has said new US sanctions against it approved by the House of Representatives on Tuesday will take relations between the two countries into “uncharted territory”, and said it is close to taking retaliatory measures.

The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly in favour of imposing new sanctions on Moscow and requiring Donald Trump to obtain lawmakers’ permission before easing any sanctions. The sanctions package, which also targets Iran and North Korea, “tightens the screws on our most dangerous adversaries in order to keep Americans safe,” the House Speaker, Paul Ryan, said after the bill passed by 419 votes to three. It now heads to the Senate before Trump faces the choice of whether to veto the bill, which has been opposed by the White House. Moscow had initially hoped Trump would work to repair a relationship that has slumped to a post-cold war low, but has watched with frustration as allegations that it interfered with last year’s US presidential election and concerns over Trump associates’ Russia ties have killed off hopes of detente. Russia denies the meddling accusations.(theguardian)…[+]