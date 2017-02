Russian spy ship seen ‘loitering’ 30 miles south of Connecticut, U.S. official says

Tatjana Muskiet

A Russian spy ship was spotted “loitering” 30 miles south of Connecticut on Wednesday morning, according to Fox News. The vessel, named Viktor Leonov, has weapons but primarily serves as an intelligence-collection ship. The Viktor Leonov had made a port call in Cuba prior to moving north, where it had been previously monitored off the coast of Delaware. A U.S. official told Fox News that the ship was seen 30 miles south of the Connecticut town of Groton and was “loitering” near a submarine base.(nydailynews)…[+]