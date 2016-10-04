  • Nieuws Archief

  • Social media

  • Advertentie

Russische hackers publiceren opnieuw gegevens sporters

October 04, 2016   Tatjana Muskiet
russische

Het hackerscollectief Fancy Bears heeft opnieuw vertrouwelijke medische gegevens van twintig topsporters gelekt. Het is de zesde publicatie van medische attesten van dopingbureau WADA door de Russische hackers.

Onder meer de gegevens van de Britse olympisch triatlonkampioen Alistair Brownlee, de Zweedse wielrenster Emma Johansson en de Braziliaanse turner Diego Hypolito liggen op straat. De hackers zijn sinds half september actief en hebben inmiddels van meer dan 120 topsporters vertrouwelijke medische documenten online gezet. Nederlandse sporters zijn nog altijd niet genoemd door de internetcriminelen.

Met de medische attesten krijgen sporters voor een periode toestemming om op medische gronden een product te gebruiken dat verboden middelen bevat. Zo heeft Brownlee in oktober 2013 het medicijn acetazolamide gebruikt, een middel tegen hoogteziekte dat op de dopinglijst staat.(nu.nl)…[+]

Posted in: News, Snelnieuws, sport

  • Karikatuur

    zaterdag 01 oktober 2016

  • ADs

  • Nieuws Volgens datum

    October 2016
    M T W T F S S
    « Sep    
     12
    3456789
    10111213141516
    17181920212223
    24252627282930
    31  