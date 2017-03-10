  • Nieuws Archief

  • Social media

  • Advertentie

Silicon Valley shrugs off Julian Assange’s help – and questions his motives

March 10, 2017   Tatjana Muskiet
julian

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s pledge to help Silicon Valley technology companies patch the bugs outlined in leaked CIA files has been met with skepticism from the security community. Assange said he would contact technology companies to privately supply technical details of the hacking techniques and security vulnerabilities that were redacted from the cache of classified documents released to the public. “We have decided to work with them, to give them some exclusive access to some of the technical details we have, so that fixes can be pushed out,” Assange said in a news conference streamed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he has claimed diplomatic asylum since 2012.But members of the security community have dismissed Assange’s hyperbole around the CIA files – collectively nicknamed “Vault 7” – which he described as “exceptional from a political, legal and forensic perspective”.(the guardian)…[+]

Posted in: english news, News

  • Karikatuur

    woensdag 8 maart 2017

  • ADs

  • Nieuws Volgens datum

    March 2017
    M T W T F S S
    « Feb    
     12345
    6789101112
    13141516171819
    20212223242526
    2728293031  