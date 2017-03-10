Silicon Valley shrugs off Julian Assange’s help – and questions his motives

Tatjana Muskiet

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's pledge to help Silicon Valley technology companies patch the bugs outlined in leaked CIA files has been met with skepticism from the security community. Assange said he would contact technology companies to privately supply technical details of the hacking techniques and security vulnerabilities that were redacted from the cache of classified documents released to the public. "We have decided to work with them, to give them some exclusive access to some of the technical details we have, so that fixes can be pushed out," Assange said in a news conference streamed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he has claimed diplomatic asylum since 2012.But members of the security community have dismissed Assange's hyperbole around the CIA files – collectively nicknamed "Vault 7" – which he described as "exceptional from a political, legal and forensic perspective".