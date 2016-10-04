Slapende man overvallen

Tatjana Muskiet

PARAMARIBO – Een 64-jarige man die gisterochtend lag te slapen in een loods in Paramaribo, is beroofd. Twee rovers van wie een gemaskerd was, hebben de beroving gepleegd. Ze waren ongewapend en maakten twee mobiele telefoons, een schoudertas met persoonlijke spullen en een dvd-speler buit. Het slachtoffer lag te slapen in de loods van zijn werkgever toen hij door de daders werd overvallen. De schoudertas die hij als kussen gebruikte, werd weggerukt, terwijl hij die vasthield. De man heeft geen letsel opgelopen. Bij de politie is melding gemaakt van deze beroving; zij is bezig met het onderzoek…[+]