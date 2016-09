Suspect killed, officer injured in Atlantic City shooting

Tatjana Muskiet

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey police said a suspect was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire outside an Atlantic City casino early Saturday and one police officer was seriously wounded. Atlantic City police Chief Henry White said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. after officers stopped a car with three men near a parking garage of Caesars casino.

White said at least one of the men in the car opened fire. Police were still looking for two other suspects and closed streets in the area. “At this point I don’t know what the reason for the initial stop was,” White said at an early-morning news conference. “But as the officers were getting out of the car, the males opened fire on our officers, striking one.”(nypost.com)…[+]