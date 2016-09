Three Florida students suspended after showing up at high school wearing Ku Klux Klan costumes

Tatjana Muskiet

Three Florida students were suspended after showing up to their high school wearing Ku Klux Klan costumes on Thursday. Some initially believed the students were wearing ghost costumes as part of Spirit Week at Wiregrass Ranch High School, but that was not the case, according to WFTS. “Usually ghosts don’t have pointed hoods,” Pasco County Superintendent Kurt Browning told the station. The students were not identified, but officials told the station that two of them are Hispanic and the other is Middle Eastern.(nydailynews.com)…[+]