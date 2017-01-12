Top intelligence official James Clapper sides with Donald Trump, blasts Russia dossier leak as ‘extremely corrosive’

Tatjana Muskiet

The U.S. intelligence community’s top official has expressed “profound dismay” over an unverified document alleging that President-elect Donald Trump in 2013 hired prostitutes to perform “perverted” sex acts at a luxury hotel in Moscow.

James Clapper, the Director of National Intelligence, said in a statement that he met with Trump Wednesday evening to discuss the unsubstantiated 35-page document, which was released in its entirety by BuzzFeed earlier this week.

“I expressed my profound dismay at the leaks that have been appearing in the press, and we both agreed that they are extremely corrosive and damaging to our national security,” Clapper said, declining to comment on the credibility of the document, which is being investigated by the FBI.

The Daily News cannot confirm the authenticity of the leaked dossier, which claims that Russian officials have gathered damaging information about Trump for years in order to blackmail him into obedience.(nydailynews)…[+]