Two black men accused of spewing racial slurs as they sexually assaulted white woman outside Colorado mall

Tatjana Muskiet

Colorado police are investigating a possible hate crime after a woman was sexually assaulted outside a mall Friday morning. The incident happened at the Mission Viejo Plaza Shopping Center in Aurora, Colo., police said. Two black men allegedly attacked the 23-year-old woman outside the mall as they yelled racial slurs at her before fleeing the scene, KCNC-TV reported. The victim did not know her attackers, police said.(nydailynews)…[+]