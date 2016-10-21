Two brothers behind 2014 kidnapping, murder of Brooklyn landlord to be arraigned

Tatjana Muskiet

The alleged mastermind behind the botched abduction and murder of Brooklyn landlord Menachem Stark was arrested after he stormed into an NYPD stationhouse looking for his brother — who had just been arrested for his own role in the plot, police sources said Friday.

Erskin Felix showed up at the 90th Precinct stationhouse in Williamsburg Thursday looking for his 28-year-old brother Kendall Felix, who had been nabbed by cops in lower Manhattan earlier in the day after they got a tip on his whereabouts. After questioning Erskin Felix, 38, at the stationhouse, cops charged him with kidnapping and murder. His younger brother was charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence for allegedly torching Stark’s body and dumping the father of seven’s remains in a dumpster next to a gas station in Great Neck, L.I. on Jan. 2, 2014.(nydailynews.com)…[+]