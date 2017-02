Two men dead after car slams into tree on Bronx River Parkway

Tatjana Muskiet

Two men died after their car slammed into a tree on the Bronx River Parkway early Friday, police said.

The victims — a driver and his passenger — were in a white Mercedes sedan traveling northbound on the highway near E. 233rd St. when their car careened off the road just after 12:15 a.m. The Mercedes went over a guardrail before slamming into a tree on the right side of the highway, according to officials.Emergency responders worked to remove the two men from the wreckage, but they could not be saved. They died at the scene, cops said.(nydailynews)…[+]